Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 6
    UAAP-MENS

    UAAP Season 85 to open with men's basketball on Oct. 1

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Ateneo vs La Salle crowd at MOA Arena
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

    ADAMSON University has set the opening for the UAAP Season 85 on Oct. 1 as it looks to unveil its athletic calendar later this month.

    "After the last UAAP Season made us Fully Alive and created Champions for Life, UAAP Season 85 is hoping to call the entire community to Rise As One," said UAAP Season 85 president Fr. Aldrin Suan of host Adamson University.

    See Turnovers plague Ateneo in loss to Israeli second-tier club

    "It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic happened and has yet to end. Together, we are looking to rise as a nation, helping build a better future for a brighter tomorrow."

    Cignal TV remains as the league's broadcast partner as it seeks to stage a full athletic calendar after the previous season saw only a limited number of sports.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Our student-athletes have been waiting for their moment, some yet to return to the playing field since 2019," said Suan, adding that games will revert to its original Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday schedule with double-headers expected for the centerpiece basketball and volleyball events.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Suan also shared that innovations are poised to be introduced, saying, "We are also not just looking to have accomplished a 'good hosting year' for Adamson University but begin traditions that will be passed on from host to host for seasons to come."

      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again