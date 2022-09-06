UAAP Season 85 to open with men's basketball on Oct. 1

ADAMSON University has set the opening for the UAAP Season 85 on Oct. 1 as it looks to unveil its athletic calendar later this month.

"After the last UAAP Season made us Fully Alive and created Champions for Life, UAAP Season 85 is hoping to call the entire community to Rise As One," said UAAP Season 85 president Fr. Aldrin Suan of host Adamson University.

"It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic happened and has yet to end. Together, we are looking to rise as a nation, helping build a better future for a brighter tomorrow."

Cignal TV remains as the league's broadcast partner as it seeks to stage a full athletic calendar after the previous season saw only a limited number of sports.

"Our student-athletes have been waiting for their moment, some yet to return to the playing field since 2019," said Suan, adding that games will revert to its original Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday schedule with double-headers expected for the centerpiece basketball and volleyball events.

Suan also shared that innovations are poised to be introduced, saying, "We are also not just looking to have accomplished a 'good hosting year' for Adamson University but begin traditions that will be passed on from host to host for seasons to come."

