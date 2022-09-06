Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 6
    UAAP-MENS

    Turnovers plague Ateneo in loss to Israeli second-tier club

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Ange Kouame comes up with 167 points and nine rebounds.

    ATENEO fell apart late, bowing to second-tier club Elitzur Eito Ashkelon, 81-73, in their exhibition game on Monday at Zysman Arena.

    Turnovers haunted the Blue Eagles in the final two minutes of the game as the Israeli squad went on cruise control down the stretch.

    See UP posts close win vs Ratliffe-led KCC Egis in Korea trip

    Ange Kouame had 16 points and nine rebounds for Ateneo, which trimmed a 12-point deficit to five, 72-67, with 1:59 remaining before suffering the endgame collapse.

    Forthsky Padrigao and Chris Koon scored 13 points each for the Blue Eagles.

    Dave Ildefonso was held to just eight points on 5-of-13 shooting after putting up 27 points against Ramat HaSharon.

    Ateneo returns to the country on Wednesday.

    Watch Now
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Ange Kouame comes up with 167 points and nine rebounds.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again