Turnovers plague Ateneo in loss to Israeli second-tier club

ATENEO fell apart late, bowing to second-tier club Elitzur Eito Ashkelon, 81-73, in their exhibition game on Monday at Zysman Arena.

Turnovers haunted the Blue Eagles in the final two minutes of the game as the Israeli squad went on cruise control down the stretch.

Ange Kouame had 16 points and nine rebounds for Ateneo, which trimmed a 12-point deficit to five, 72-67, with 1:59 remaining before suffering the endgame collapse.

Forthsky Padrigao and Chris Koon scored 13 points each for the Blue Eagles.

Dave Ildefonso was held to just eight points on 5-of-13 shooting after putting up 27 points against Ramat HaSharon.

Ateneo returns to the country on Wednesday.

