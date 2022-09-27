UAAP 85 Preview: Gonzalez and Co. carry on for FEU after Abarrientos departure

Last Season: 7-7 (Lost to Ateneo in Final Four)

Head Coach: Olsen Racela (5th season)

Who's Gone? RJ Abarrientos, Emman Ojuola, Brandrey Bienes

Who's Still Here? L-Jay Gonzales, Xyrus Torres, Royce Alforque

Who's New? Patrick Tchuente (returnee)

WITH RJ Abarrientos packing his bags for Korea, Far Eastern University will now have to find a new source of strength to remain competitive in UAAP Season 85.

But coach Olsen Racela is confident somebody will take charge.

"Life goes on for us," the FEU coach said. "This is another opportunity para doon sa mga ibang players to step up and it's their chance to shine."

L-Jay Gonzales is still in the lineup, hungry to make up for a subpar stint and aching to re-establish his position as one of the best point guards in the collegiate level.

Xyrus Torres, Royce Alforque, and Bryan Sajonia are ready to break out and fill the gap left by Abarrientos.

Patrick Tchuente takes care of the paint for the boys from Morayta, while James Tempra and Ximone Sandagon have been solid role players throughout the Tamaraws' buildup in the offseason.

FEU surely isn't short of talent, but the challenge is whether these players are ready to step forward and take the stage when the lights are at their brightest.

