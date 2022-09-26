UAAP 85 Preview: Intact Maroons have target on their backs

Last Season: 12-2 (Champion)

Head Coach: Goldwin Monteverde (2nd season)

Who's Gone? Ricci Rivero, CJ Cansino (injury)

Who's Still Here? Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, JD Cagulangan, Malick Diouf

Who's New? Henry Galinato, Cyril Gonzales

STRUGGLERS for decades, University of the Philippines' heads into UAAP Season 85 as favorite.

It's a reality that the Fighting Maroons are trying to get comfortable in as they enter the tournament as defending champions with a target on their backs.

With Philippine team member Carl Tamayo still on a Maroons roster featuring Zavier Lucerio, JD Cagulangan, and Malick Diouf, the Diliman squad remains the team to beat.

Malick Diouf and the Maroons seek a second straight title.

Coach Goldwin Monteverde refuses to step on the brakes in his desire to keep the winning culture.

"Ang focus lang naman namin is to teach the players on how to play together. Importante sa amin yung chemistry dahil doon kami magi-improve," he said as the team embarked on a tough preseason that included tuneup games in Korea.

As they say, don't fix what's not broken and the Fighting Maroons certainly are determined to build on the gains of the past season to solidify their claim as the top dog of the UAAP.

