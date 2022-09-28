UAAP 85 Preview: After falling just short of semis, Adamson Falcons look to soar

Last Season: 6-8 (5th Place)

Head Coach: Nash Racela (2nd season)

Who's Gone? Keith Zaldivar

Who's Still Here? Jerom Lastimosa, Joem Sabandal, Lenda Douanga

Who's New? AP Manlapaz (returnee)

GROWTH was the biggest story for Adamson last season, turning from heartbreak kids to intriguing contenders.

Falling just short of the Final Four, the Soaring Falcons hope to show they can hang with the best in the league.

"That's what we're teaching to our players, yung readiness lang nila to compete kahit sino pa ang kalaban," said coach Nash Racela as he leans on that development in the leadup to UAAP Season 85.

Jerom Lastimosa continues to lead Adamson, givng the Falcons a lift in winning the Kadayawan Cup in Davao.

Joem Sabandal has also improved as a two-way player, while flashes of brilliance have come from the likes of Matty Erolon, Didat Hanapi, and Joshua Yerro.

Lenda Douanga is counted on to man the paint, with Cedrick Manzano and the returning AP Manlapaz as backups.

Racela is confident the Falcons are ready to to grind out every game no matter the odds.

And just maybe, the ice cream celebrations for this season can bear a deeper meaning when they scoop 'em.

