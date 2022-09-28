UAAP Season 85 basketball tournaments to have coach's challenge

THE UAAP will have the coach's challenge in effect for Season 85.

UAAP basketball commissioner Dickie Bachmann said on Wednesday that the league will be implementing the new rule in the men's, women's, and juniors' tournaments, following changes in the Fiba rulebook effective on Oct. 1.

See Tab Baldwin pleased to see more UAAP teams training overseas

"Basically, Fiba made some changes in the Fiba rulings. One of the additions is the coach's challenge. It's been adopted by the NBA already, and for the UAAP basically, on a new season, our basketball is back, and it's good that we adopt it," said Bachmann on Wednesday during the UAAP Season 85 press conference.

The NBA introduced the rule in the 2019-20 season.

UAAP basketball commissioner Dickie Bachmann says the league will have PBA and SBP referees officiating the games. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

In the NBA, a team can use its challenge for personal foul, out of bounds calls, and goaltending, initiated through a timeout.

The UAAP has tapped PBA referees and other referee groups recognized by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to call UAAP games.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"My main focus would be the officiating. That is my main role here. I've been working with different types of groups," said Bachmann, who is also the PBA 3x3 chairman.

"I had the go-signal from the PBA to tap their referees, tap SBP referees and other associations. We've been training for the past month and a half. Hopefully by this Saturday, we'll be ready."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.