Topex excited to take part in first La Salle-Ateneo rivalry game

LA SALLE coach Topex Robinson dialed in a winning start to his UAAP career.

Although he felt the Green Archers still need some fine-tuning based on what he saw in the 87-76 win over FEU, Robinson is excited to get his first taste of Ateneo-La Salle rivalry action in three days' time.

Ateneo and La Salle take center stage for the first time in Season 86 on Wednesday, 6 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"When I was growing up way, way back, I used to watch that rivalry and up to know, I’m just excited for that. Sabi ko nga, I just came in so early but whether we like it or not, we’re gonna face each other," the former PBA coach said.

Robinson said he has no plans to make major adjustments on how the Archers will play against the defending champions.

"It’ll always be the same. It’s all about us, we, and ours. Obviously, we know who were gonna be up against but we’ll just focus on what we have and that’s us," Robinson explained.

"Andami nga dapat naming i-improve right now, but whoever it is that we face is just an opportunity for us to get better. Kumbaga, ‘yun ‘yung isang bagay that we always wanna focus on."

Tab Baldwin and his Ateneo wards will be on a mission to get their act together as soon as possible after a crushing start to its title defense against NU.

But storylines aside, Robinson knows that the luster and prestige of the rivalry will shine through at the end of the day,

"Obviously, there’s a lot of hype and a lot of stories behind the game. At the end of the day, Ateneo’s a worthy rival. That will never change. Coach Tab (Baldwin) is a worthy rival. We’ll always compete against each other and it’s just an opportunity for me to get better learning from Coach Tab and Ateneo," Robinson said.

"But one thing’s for sure, it’s gonna be an exciting game that we’re gonna play and I’m just excited to be part of it."

