AFTER a skid-stopping victory over University of Sto. Tomas, coach Olsen Racela is counting on a boost in morale for Far Eastern University following a stunning win over National University.

"Malaking confidence-booster ito," Racela said after the Tamaraws defeated erstwhile league co-leader Bulldogs.

The Tamaraws remained in seventh place at 2-5, just above the Tigers at 1-6, but are confident they can build on the big win over the now joint second placer NU (5-2).

"Getting wins, it makes things easier to motivate the players. When we were in a funk in that losing streak, kung anu-ano nang motivation ang ginamit ko sa kanila eh. But they saw that we can get wins."

"Sinabi ko noong first three losses namin, sabi ko as long as we play that way, the wins will come. Sasabihin ko pa rin yun. Ganun pa rin ako. As long as they put in the effort that will give us the chance in the endgame, that’s all I want as a coach," he added.

L-Jay Gonzales said they simply focused on Racela's instructions, and vowed to continue working on their game as pressure rises in teh second round.

"Siguro para sa amin, nag-start [ang confidence] sa defense namin," pointed out Gonzales.

"Pag di kami dumipensa, di susunod yung offense namin," he continued. "Yun siguro yung una naming ginawa."

"Para sa amin, hindi kami magpapabaya sa sarili. Kung ano yung ginagawa namin, extra work sa dorm, siguro yun yung isang way na nakakatulong sa amin," said Gonzales.

