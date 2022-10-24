Jeff Napa on NU collapse against FEU: 'We f***ed up'

NATIONAL University coach Jeff Napa minced no words following the Bulldogs' shocking 47-44 upset loss to Far Eastern University on Sunday.

"We f*cked up. Simple as that," he fumed, disappointed with how the Bulldogs ended the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

Napa took responsibility for the defeat which saw the Bulldogs' four-game win streak end.

"It's my fault. I expected kasi na our players will come out strong, but give credit to FEU. We played talaga sa gusto naming mangyari pero a loss is a loss," he said.

FEU scores its second win in seven games. PHOTO: UAAP

The loss sent NU down to joint second place with Ateneo at 5-2, while University of the Philippines held the top spot with a 6-1 win-loss card.

Napa also saw this defeat as an opportunity for his young Bulldogs crew to "grow coming into the second round" especially on the late-game decision making which led to their loss.

He said the loss should serve as a challenge as NU seeks to earn the league's respect and be considered as a true championship contender.

"Chinallenge ko pa rin sila na if they want to be big time players, they have to make sure that they'd commit as one. Yun ang kailangan," he said, urging his players to not just be dialled in defensively but also offensively.

"This game kasi eh, we let FEU dictate whatever ang ginagawa sa amin eh. Someone f*cked up, so that's why got the W. So yun ang challenge ko sa kanila sa second round, yung uphill climb. If we want to climb up to the peak, doon sa Mt. Everest na yun, kung gusto nila maging big-time players, they have to commit na maging two-way players. Kung hindi sila magiging two-way players, it's hard for us and it's hard for them to be recognized as one of the big boys."

"Yun ang challenge ko sa kanila so that come second round, they'll be ready."

