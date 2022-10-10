Broken tooth can't ruin Michael Phillips smile after DLSU win over Ateneo

LA Salle's first victory over Ateneo in five years came at a price for Michael Philips.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore was left with a broken front tooth at the end of the Archers' 83-78 win over the Blue Eagles in the UAAP men's basketball tournament on Sunday.

Philips posted on social media a before and after photo of him flashing a smile to underscore the missing front tooth.

The La Salle big man apparently was accidentally hit by Ange Kouame during the game played before over 12,000 fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Philips, a Mythical Team member in Season 84, finished with six points in the Green Archers first win over their longtime rival since Game 2 of the 2017 UAAP Finals.

The La Salle star later posted another photo holding a zip lock where part of the missing tooth was placed while he was inside the team bus.

