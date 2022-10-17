Tamayo thankful for teammates' trust, atones for late blunder with big shots in OT

CARL Tamayo was glad to make up for an error late in regulation, delivering in overtime for University of the Philippines in the game against Ateneo.

After a costly turnover with 20.4 seconds left in regulation, Tamayo got his chance in the extension, scoring scoring six of his 20 points as the Maroons posted a 76-71 win on Sunday in the UAAP basketball tournament.

"Hinahanap lang ako ng teammates ko. I think nasa akin din 'yung momentum ng time na 'yun," Tamayo said.

"Nagkatoon lang na nakuha ko 'yung momentum noong overtime and fourth. I think thankful din ako sa teammates ko na 'yung tiwala nila, andoon."

JD Cagulangan was impressed with Tamayo's poise.

"Sa akin, sobrang ganda ng response ni Carl noon, kasi 'yung reaction niya nung time, nung na-turnover, kumbaga, wala, nangyari talaga eh. Next play na tayo," mentioned Cagulangan.

"So para sa akin, sobrang laking bagay ng ganoon, kasi mas gaganahan akong bumawi sa depensa na side. So, ayun, nasanay na rin kami sa practice na ganoon," he continued.

Tamayo noted it was still team effort that led to the win.

"'Yung process na maglaro kami as a team, i-move namin 'yung bola, I think maganda 'yung ginawa namin ngayon," said the Gilas forward.

"Hopefully, tuloy-tuloy kami mag-work as a team and mag-play as a team. I think sobrang happy ko kasi nalagpasan ulit namin 'yung hirap na pinagdaanan sa laro. Talagang walang bumitaw." Philip Matel

