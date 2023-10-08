Tab goes on a rant about fondness for stats: 'Points don't matter'

TAB Baldwin has had enough of all things statistics when it comes to unpacking team performance in basketball games.

In a heated yet jest-filled rant upon being asked on his rookies' rising point totals in Ateneo's last three games, Baldwin prefaced his answer by highlighting how his patience on such questions is wearing thin.

"I’m getting old. I gotta apologize to all you media people because my tolerance level, my patience level has just about ran out. It’s probably time for me to start digging a six-foot hole," Baldwin said.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"You guys (in the media) care about points. I couldn’t give a rat’s ass about points. In fact, I carry this thing (stat sheet) around and we hardly even look at this. We have our own set of stats that are based on analytics and they mean so much more."

Simply put for the veteran tactician, 'points don't matter.'

"For you to look at Mason Amos’ name up here near the top (with 12 points against Adamson) and think ‘Oh, he played a good game,’ maybe, maybe not. Points don’t matter. There’s so much more to playing a good basketball game that he has to learn, that all of our players have to learn," the Ateneo mentor stressed.

PHOTO: UAAP

"The points total that matters is the one down at the bottom (final score). That’s the one that matters. That’s all I care about points. Everything else is performance and this stat sheet rarely reflects performance," he added.

Moreover, Baldwin went on to make fun of how the media 'lives and dies' with statistics in defining and concluding how certain players perform and how basketball games pan out.

"You guys (in the media) love it (statistics). You live and die with this stat sheet. You can roll it up and smoke it, you can start a fire with it, there’s some other things you can do in certain rooms in the house with it — if you get my drift," said Baldwin in jest.

"But buying in to this (stat sheet) telling the story about a basketball game, no it doesn’t."

