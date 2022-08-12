Tab on Japan goal: 'We came here to grow as a team and winning is a part of it'

WINNING the World University Basketball Series is nice for Ateneo, but coach Tab Baldwin emphasized that the biggest focus for him for Ateneo is still sustaining that winning culture.

Tab Baldwin on Ateneo Japan title

"We came here to grow as a team and winning is a part of it, to build a winning culture," he said after its 68-59 win over Tokai University of Japan to sweep the four-team tourney in Tokyo.

Baldwin's emphasis on developing that culture gets more spotlight given the roster turnover that the Blue Eagles had to go through over the years following the graduation from the likes of Thirdy Ravena, brothers Matt and Mike Nieto, Isaac Go, and the latest ones in Gian Mamuyac and Tyler Tio, to the departure of SJ Belangel to Korea.

That left the Katipunan side with Dave Ildefonso, young guns like Geo Chiu, Forthsky Padrigao, and Josh Lazaro, and rookies like Kai Ballungay and Paul Garcia.

Continue reading below ↓

"This is a very new team for Ateneo. We've had a very consistent roster for the last several years and we have a big changeover in personnel this year. So I think obviously learning to play together, learning to get better as a team but also developing a winning culture is extremely important," said Baldwin.

Video

"You can't do that if you lose, and obviously if we had lost, we would have de-emphasized that. But at this point, this really helps us understand what it takes to win."

Reigning UAAP MVP Ange Kouame joined the trip but was not fielded in any of the games, prompting the blue-and-white side to have Nigerian center Joseph Obasa to man the paint through all three games.

To Baldwin, the biggest plus that Ateneo got from this Japan campaign is the chance to bond as a team -- one that was absent and rushed in the past UAAP Season 84 where it lost the crown to University of the Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Forging his team through the fire in the past, the American-Kiwi mentor is just glad to put his players through these kinds of challenges as he hopes to parade a more cohesive unit come the UAAP Season 85 later this year.

"I think that's the most beneficial thing that we had -- just the time together. The time away from home and family and bonding as a team is very important," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.