What's more unacceptable to Tab than giving up late daggers

FOR the second time this season, Ateneo absorbed crushing game-winning threes from their opponents at the death — one to Adamson in overtime and recently versus Far Eastern University.

Now at 4-4 (win-loss), Tab Baldwin simply described the Blue Eagles' recent misfortunes as "humbling experiences."

"We have to, first of all, thank the Lord for humbling experiences that sports can offer you. This one today for our team, coming off a big win (versus UP), was very humbling," said Baldwin.

"A lot of people will probably make a lot out of the endgame situations, but that game was not won or lost at the end. That game was won by FEU by out-toughing us with their offensive rebounds, getting the loose ball, and just playing with a hunger that we didn’t match.

"That’s not acceptable for any of us — for the players and coaches, and we should all be humbled by that," he added.

For a team that's been defined by the pursuit of growth and maturity, Baldwin pointed out how FEU hero L-Jay Gonzales is the living embodiment of the veteran composure he has yet to see from his wards.

"The only thing I’ll have to say about the endgame is L-Jay (Gonzales), twice now against us, has shown a veteran’s composure that we haven’t been able to show," said Baldwin.

Moreover, the sheer lack of competitiveness and winning drive could ultimately be Ateneo's make-or-break in terms of having a "respectable season" this year.

"We will, obviously, individually learn from these scenarios but they’re not things as a team or as a coach that we would dwell on," Baldwin said.

"I would much rather dwell on the fact that we weren’t competitive enough, we weren’t tough enough, and if we’d have any hopes of having a respectable season, those are the things we have to address."

