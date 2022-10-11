COLUMN: How is coach Tab the morning after a tough loss?

CHICAGO - The misconceptions about Tab Baldwin are floating out there in the social media sphere like scattered debris on the high seas.

I wanted to find out for myself what the truth was, and realizing that adversity often reveals a person's true character, I called the Ateneo head coach the morning after the Blue Eagles were darted by the swarming Green Archers on Sunday, 83-78.

Tab was anything but aloof and arrogant. On the contrary he was exceedingly nice and friendlier than a politician a day before an election.

And whatever illusions I had harbored about him were also thoroughly disproven.

My thoughts were that he was a delightful perfectionist whose idea of therapy is binging videos for 26 straight hours after a tough loss. And I'm not talking Netflix here, more like watching and agonizing on game film on an endless loop.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Well, there was no such film festival that premiered after his team's maiden loss at UAAP Season 85.

However, some routines were adhered to.

He addressed the team after the game and gave a gentle "tongue lashing" to those who deserved it by "trying to do too much instead of sticking to the game plan collectively."

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Praises and encouragement were heaped on those who earned it, including Fil-Am Paul Garcia, who is slowly adapting to the type of frenzied, highly-physical brand of basketball in the Philippines.

Coach Tab also congregated with his assistants to share notes and proceeded to have dinner at Gino's at Katipunan.

EVEN WITH SUNDAY'S STINGING LETDOWN, THE STATE OF THE UNION AT ATENEO IS WELL.

"Our issues are correctable. We didn't play with cohesion and discipline but these flaws are attitudinal, not systemic. LaSalle created chaos and that made us sloppy. They played better. But we can do better."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Coach Tab is excited about the potential for parity in Season 85.

So far, UP has beaten La Salle and La Salle has beaten Ateneo. If Ateneo beats UP this Sunday, the intrigue and anticipation moving forward would be enormous.

Yes, he was unhappy about the defeat, but there are 14 games in the calendar and plenty of opportunities to jockey for a robust post-season position.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Sadness is a hallucination to coach Tab. He quickly moved on from the fog.

"I went home. Did some reading, listened to music and called it a night."

In case you're wondering, Tab is currently diving into Legacy, a book about the All Blacks rugby team in New Zealand.

And foreign mellow music on Spotify makes his eyelids heavy before knocking him out to sleep.

Which explains why he sounded worry-free and fresh as a daisy when he answered my phone call last Monday morning.

Like many other mornings, this one started with his idea of what a breakfast of champions should be.

A tall glass of Choco Bambam to go along with supplements.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

He then went off to his daily 5k walk and allowed some sunshine to nourish the mind and body.

Coach Tab really is just another dude next door.

He's not a tyrant, just a pushy teacher, unwavering in his desire to make sure his players navigate the intricacies of playing the right way.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He's not stern nor snobby, either. Just guarded.

Love him or hate him, I think we can all agree on one thing.

The man is a winner.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.