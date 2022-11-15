Schonny Winston set to rejoin La Salle as calf injury finally healed

CHICAGO - With their Season 85 campaign on life support with an underwhelming 3-6 record, the La Salle Green Archers just got a flicker of new hope.

A recent ultrasound procedure has revealed that the calf injury which has sidelined star guard Schonny Winston for several weeks is now "healed," the player's camp told SPIN.ph.

Now listed as "day-to-day" a timetable for his return has yet to be determined, but there is strong optimism that the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Winston is likely to play in at least three of LaSalle's five remaining elimination round games.

"The next step is to load the muscle and get it strong again so he can begin to get back into regular practice and game setting again. We will see the doctor next week to determine therapy progression and gauge how far out we are to his return."

And while that may require some hurdling to do, the goal stays the same.

Schonny Winston will leave no stone unturned to make himself available and join his teammates in their attempt to meet the steep Final Four expectations that the pundits have rested on their shoulders during the off-season.

It's a tall task considering the Green Archers still have the NU Bulldogs and the defending champs UP Maroons in their upcoming schedule.

But it's also doable.

Winston, 24, is one of the most prolific guards in the storied La Salle program. And if his teammates can stay healthy and play with the fire and intensity many thought they're capable of, everything is possible.

Through the first round of the eliminations, Winston is leading the MVP race by a mile. He is No.1 in the league in scoring (21.2 points) and steals (3.0) while also averaging 3.5 rebounds per game for a remarkable statistical points total of 84.4

The MVP race is going to be real tight and not a lock for Winston, who needs to play 70 percent of 14 LaSalle's elimination round games (8.4) to qualify for the coveted plum.

"I'd like to reiterate that while individual awards are an honor to win, my main focus is to help La Salle win the championship. And I'll do everything in my power to help my team achieve that dream." Winston said in a brief telephone interview.

That's music to the ears of countless forlorn LaSalle fans.