Schonny Winston just got Fiba clearance to play for Gilas as a local

CHICAGO - The Samahang Basketbol Ng Pilipinas (SBP) recently released Gilas' 20-man pool for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Last night's list contained some very familiar figures - Ange Kouame, Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, Japeth Aguilar, Ray Parks, a handful of other collegiate stars and two TNT mainstays.

But there is one distinct omission.

Schonny Winston.

Multiple sources just told me that Fiba wrote a letter dated October 27, 2022 informing the SBP that Winston has been "approved" to play for Gilas as a local.

It's always been Winston's goal to honor his roots and represent the Philippines in international play, I've been told.

As shown by how New Zealand and Lebanon have bullied us of late, Gilas can clearly utilize an athletic, incredibly explosive wing player against Jordan in the November window.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Besides being a lockdown defender, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Winston is a proven scorer who currently leads the UAAP's Season 85 with 21.2 points per game.

In an up-and-down campaign that saw them settle for a 3-4 record after the elimination round, only one thing is constant with the Green Archers.

Watch Now

Schonny Winston has carried LaSalle on his back.

The SBP has spent time and fortune scouring the universe looking for talents who can help Gilas conquer its demons in international play and yet it has apparently ignored a gem right on its lap who is willing and eager to represent.

WHY OH WHY?

I don't know. What I can tell you, though, is that Winston is a better asset and arguably a potentially more productive contributor than some of the 20 guys in that pool.

Winston has given every ounce of energy to show that he is good enough to play for the national team. He should be rewarded with the opportunity to shine at a higher level while representing his flag.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gilas coach Chot Reyes has some plausible deniability here. He can argue that perhaps Winston was omitted because he is healing from a minor calf injury right now.

PHOTO: UAAP

He can also say that maybe it's too late for Winston to learn the system and that he was better off to join in the February window.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Still, the invite and the pride of being considered is the meat of the argument here. You can't be in the dance if you're not invited to the prom.

Besides, so many things can happen between now and February.

In the final analysis, I don't believe Winston's omission from the pool and the fact that SBP withheld the announcement that he is eligible isn't just a mere coincidence.

So what gives?

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.