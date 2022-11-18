Schonny Winston looking to make return in crucial game vs UP

SCHONNY Winston is hopeful to be back in the fold for La Salle in time for its game against University of the Philippines on Sunday.

Schonny Winston injury update

Missing the last three games due to a calf injury, the MVP frontrunner will be a big boost for the Green Archers as they aim to bolster their bid for a Final Four spot at 4-6.

"Hopefully," he quipped on Thursday. "It's going well. Just rehabbing it, getting it stronger, still recovering."

Though optimistic, Winston is still taking a cautious approach as he said that his situation is still "day-to-day."

"We're just trying to get fully healed so I can get out there to compete and help my team win," he said.

Despite his absence, Winston is applauding the efforts of his teammates who have been keeping the fire burning in Taft.

That's the case on Thursday when CJ Austria buried the game-winning three to lift La Salle to an 81-78 victory over Adamson.

"I'm super proud of them," he said as the Green Archers snapped a four-game losing streak.

"That was a great win. I'm so happy we got this win. We were on a four-game losing streak so it was good to break that losing streak and get some momentum going for this big game against UP coming on Sunday."