Maroons, Bulldogs clash as UAAP men's basketball resumes

SECOND round action finally begins on Sunday as the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament resumes at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

A day after Typhoon Paeng washed out men's UAAP games, action resumes with University of the East (3-4) taking on Far Eastern University (2-5) at 2 p.m., before the clash between University of the Philippines (6-1) and National University (5-2) at 4 p.m.

Things to know:

BAD BLOOD

UP has been near untouchable in this campaign, yet its only blemish came at the hands of NU, 80-75, on Oct. 12.

It's a game that the Fighting Maroons are determined to get back as they look to reinforce its position as the top team in the league.

But this game is definitely one that the Bulldogs aren't ready to lose given the history and color between the two schools.

Are we seeing the start of a new rivalry? We certainly dig it.

GETTING BUCKETS

UP ranks near the top of the league in offense with its 77.6 points per game, with Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, Terrence Fortea and James Spencer leading the way.

This will be one that NU will have to match, especially after it was held to just 44 points in its last game against FEU.

Onus is on the Bulldogs to find a way to make buckets, or else they're bound for a long night.

ON THE RISE

After dropping its first five games, FEU has scored back-to-back wins to end the first round.

Bryan Sajonia, L-Jay Gonzales, and the rest of the Tamaraws have found ways to revive the hopes in Morayta as they aim for a better showing in the second half of the eliminations season.

REALITY CHECK

UE stumbled to two straight losses after a surprising 3-2 start, and try to bounce back.

Luis Villegas and brothers Kyle and Nikko Paranada must prove that the Red Warriors' promising showing was no fluke as they try to score a repeat of their 76-66 win last Oct. 5.

