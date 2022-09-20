UAAP has no final ruling yet on age limit for Season 85, says Saguisag

UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag said that there's still no finality on the eligibility of the players in UAAP Season 85.

"We're dealing with eligibility issues. Unfortunately, I may have to politely refrain from answering the question because nothing is official yet," Saguisag said in Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

University of Santo Tomas has already dropped Sherwin Concepcion and Bryan Santos from the roster with the two already reaching the age limit for this season.

Concepcion is already 25, while Santos is 26.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

UAAP president Fr. Aldrin Suan of host Adamson gave a bit of clarification for the eligibility situation, noting that players can't reach 26 years of age for the duration of the athletic calendar.

Watch Now

"Basta for the UAAP, you should be 25 during the season. Baka mag-26 sila during the season," he said.

"Ang season ng UAAP starts ng June 1 up to May 31 [next year], so that's the season. Baka nag-26 silang dalawang players during the season at ineligible sila."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Saguisag, though, said that the UAAP has yet to make a final decision on the matter.

"These things go through a process. You have the eligibility committee, which has to go through the Board of Managing Directors. So wala pa pong official results or findings with regards to eligibility matters for this season," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.