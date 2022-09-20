Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Sep 20
    UAAP-MENS

    UAAP has no final ruling yet on age limit for Season 85, says Saguisag

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    The UAAP adjusted its age limit last season but executive director Rebo Saguisag says there is no decision yet on the matter for Season 85.

    UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag said that there's still no finality on the eligibility of the players in UAAP Season 85.

    "We're dealing with eligibility issues. Unfortunately, I may have to politely refrain from answering the question because nothing is official yet," Saguisag said in Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

    See Overage Sherwin Concepcion, Bryan Santos out of UST for UAAP 85

    University of Santo Tomas has already dropped Sherwin Concepcion and Bryan Santos from the roster with the two already reaching the age limit for this season.

    Concepcion is already 25, while Santos is 26.

    MOA Arena

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    UAAP president Fr. Aldrin Suan of host Adamson gave a bit of clarification for the eligibility situation, noting that players can't reach 26 years of age for the duration of the athletic calendar.

    Watch Now

    "Basta for the UAAP, you should be 25 during the season. Baka mag-26 sila during the season," he said.

    "Ang season ng UAAP starts ng June 1 up to May 31 [next year], so that's the season. Baka nag-26 silang dalawang players during the season at ineligible sila."

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Saguisag, though, said that the UAAP has yet to make a final decision on the matter.

      "These things go through a process. You have the eligibility committee, which has to go through the Board of Managing Directors. So wala pa pong official results or findings with regards to eligibility matters for this season," he said.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The UAAP adjusted its age limit last season but executive director Rebo Saguisag says there is no decision yet on the matter for Season 85.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again