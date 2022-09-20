Overage Sherwin Concepcion, Bryan Santos out of UST for UAAP 85

SHERWIN Concepcion and Bryan Santos have reached the UAAP's age limitand will not be able to see action in Season 85.

In a report of The Varsitarian, the two were informed by head coach Bal David of the development.

Spin.ph sought David for comments but he has yet to respond as of press time.

The UAAP extended its age limit for Season 84 but reverted to the cap of 25 for this season.

Concepcion, 25, was one of the Growling Tigers leaders last UAAP Season 84 as he posted 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds as one of the holdovers in the fallout of the Sorsogon bubble.

On the other hand, the 26-year-old Santos normed 6.5 points and 5.7 boards in his first year in UST after transferring from Technological Institute of the Philippines.

The Growling Tigers have earlir lost rookie point guard Kean Baclaan to National University, Fil-Am big man Gani Stevens to University of the East, and veteran big man Dave Ando who chose to turn pro in the 3x3 circuit.

David will turn to sophomore forward Nic Cabanero to lead the Growling Tigers in this campaign as he will be supported by the likes of Senegalese center Adama Faye and locals Paul Manalang and Royce Mantua.

