NCAA juniors sensation SJ Moore commits to UST Tigers

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas continued to load up ahead of UAAP Season 86 as it secured the commitment of SJ Moore.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Baclayon, Bohol formalized his leap to the Growling Tigers lair for his collegiate career on Friday.

"Sa UST ko nakita na bagay talaga ako. Nakikita kong mas magagamit ako dito at mas gagaling ako kaya excited ako maging part dito sa UST," said Moore, who was welcomed by coach Pido Jarencio and team managers Eric Ang and Waiyip Chong.

For Jarencio, acquiring Moore was a massive boost for the Espana side which is looking to return to prominence after years at the cellar.

"Alam natin yung kalibre ni SJ at nakikita natin siya na future ng UST. Masayang masaya tayo na pinili niyang sumama sa atin dito," said Jarencio.

Moore, 19, reinforces a depleted guard rotation for Growling Tigers which currently features Paul Manalang.

He averaged 19.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks to lead the Arellano Braves this past NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball tournament.

Moore's exceptional play also led him to earn a spot in the Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game where he emerged as the All-Star MVP for Team Hustle.

He will have five years of eligibility and can play immediately for UST together with Fil-Canadian winger Gabriel Obusan.