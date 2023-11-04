UAAP juniors MVP Reinhard Jumamoy reintroduces himself with NU breakout game

IN case the UAAP has already forgotten, reigning juniors MVP Reinhard Jumamoy is a force to be reckoned with.

Jumamoy drilled his first eight shots, five of which from beyond the arc, and dropped 21 points in roughly 16 minutes of action.

With Steve Nash Enriquez on the mend from a jaw injury and Kean Baclaan struggling offensively, Jumamoy, the country's third-ranked high school player, delivered his first statement performance in the seniors' ranks.

"Wala akong masabi. Nagtrabaho lang ako ulit," an overwhelmed Jumamoy said.

"Sinasabi lang nila coach sa’kin na maging ready lang ako at maging composed lang ako sa game ko kasi alam kong may tiwala sila sa’kin," he added.

And above all, it was the trust of the entire team that fueled Jumamoy's breakout game.

"‘Yung tiwala nila Coach Jeff (Napa sa akin), sobrang nagpapasalamat ako pati sa teammates ko. Sabi nila ‘itira ko lang nang itira’ at sobrang laking bagay para sa’kin nu’n. ‘Yung opportunity na ‘to na dumating sa’kin, grinab ko lang ‘yun," Jumamoy said.

Knowing his worth

Napa took pride on how the reigning juniors MVP stepped up bigtime when it mattered the most, despite only seeing limited minutes early in the season.

"Naisip niya na rin na kailangan na niyang mag-step-up dahil nga nawala si Nash (Enriquez). Alam ko naman kakayanan niyan eh. Kumbaga tahimik lang pero merong ibibigay," said Napa.

"Siguro nakaligtaan lang ng mga kalaban namin kung sino si (Reinhard) Jumamoy pero kami, alam namin kung sino siya eh," he stressed.

The NU mentor also shared how he and the team helped Jumamoy overcome his early struggles of taking control on the court as a rookie.

"Binubulyawan namin ‘yan kapag nahihiyang mag-take charge eh. Ngayon, nagpakita siya (ng leadership) kasi medyo off nga si Kean (Baclaan). Good thing, meron na ulit akong bench na kahit papano, hindi mabigat, at nag-eenjoy ulit dahil alam nilang meron laging nasa likod nila."

