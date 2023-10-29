Enriquez to rejoin Bulldogs training next week after successful jaw surgery

AFTER being dealt a gruesome elbow to the jaw, Steve Nash Enriquez is on the mend after a successful operation and is expected to rejoin team training by next week.

NU head coach Jeff Napa confirmed the positive development shortly after their second loss of UAAP Season 86 to La Salle on Saturday.

"Tapos na ‘yung operation niya and went successful. Hopefully by next week, nag-eensayo na ‘yon together with Reinhard (Jumamoy) and Jolo (Manansala) para at least maganda na ‘yung maging approach namin," said Napa.

"Good thing tomorrow, wala kaming laro kaya makakapagpahinga. Trabaho ulit kami by Monday. Hopefully kumpleto na kami para at least maging insipired na ulit ‘yung mga players namin," he added.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Napa even joked that Enriquez will be sporting a full-face carbon helmet which he will alter to give room to the ace point guard's signature curly hair.

"Next week, mag-eensayo na ‘yon. Papalagyan ko ng helmet. Naka-full face siya para at least kung tamaan man.

"Helmet na full-face na carbon para medyo magaan. ‘Pag hindi carbon, mabigat eh. Hopefully, masanay siya. Bubutasan ko sa likod para medyo lumabas buhok niya," said Napa.

Although there is still no specific return date for Enriquez, his successful operation and expected training comeback next week all point to an imminent return late in the second round.

