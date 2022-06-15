Ray Parks' brother Bobby Mark set to join NU Bulldogs

ANOTHER Parks is headed for National University.

Bobby Mark Parks has decided to join the Bulldogs, following the footsteps of his older brother, two-time UAAP MVP Bobby Ray Parks.

NU coach Jeff Napa has confirmed the development.

"Sakto ang pagpasok niya kasi mawawala na sa amin sina John Lloyd Clemente noon. We expect him to just play his game, walang pressure na kapatid siya ni Ray," said Napa, who expressed his gratitude for the help of coach Jo Gotanco for making the signing possible.

The 6-foot-5 Fil-Am guard played previously for Waubonsee Community College in Illinois.

The 21-year-old Parks is eligible for three years in the UAAP, and can suit as early as Season 86 next year.

