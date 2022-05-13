Ange Kouame vows to stay at Ateneo for shot at redemption

DISAPPOINTMENT was written on Ange Kouame's face as Ateneo fell short of a dream four-peat - a bitter end to an MVP season for the naturalized Filipino.

"You might say success, but I don't think this is enough," said Kouame in a somber tone. "It's a team sport. Certainly we finished second but we cannot go back."

The 6-foot-11 center gave it his all in the clincher with 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. But in the end, he and the Blue Eagles were denied by JD Cagulangan's game-winning finishing kick.

Devastated as he was by the 72-69 overtime loss to University of the Philippines in one of the most memorable UAAP Finals ever, Kouame is just driven to help Ateneo redeem itself from this letdown.

That's why he chooses to stick it out in Katipunan.

"We'll try to figure it out. Next year is going to be better," he said, already turning his attention to UAAP Season 85 this September.

"I'm just thankful and blessed to feel the support of the Ateneo community every single time. I think like this is one of those motivations, especially today but I feel like I let all of the people down.

"I know a lot of people were really supporting us and I'm really striving for them. I'll be here next year."

