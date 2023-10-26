Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Adamson coach Nash Racela clams up on Jerom Lastimosa injury scare

    No medical bulletins from Adamson at posting time
    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    Jerom Lastimosa injury
    PHOTO: UAAP

    NASH Racela has begged off from providing any update on what looked like another injury for Adamson ace Jerom Lastimosa.

    The Falcons coach declined to talk about Lastimosa during the post-game presser, saying he already knew that he was called to the mic to address that subject alone.

    READ: Jerom Lastimosa suffers another knee injury right in return

    "That's one question I will not answer," said Racela.

    "And I feel that's why you invited me, it's because you had to ask questions about Jerom (Lastimosa), but sorry I cannot answer that," he added.

    At the 5:19-mark of the third quarter in Adamson's 26-point loss to UP, there was significant contact between the knees of Lastimosa and UP's Gerry Abadiano.

      Although the Adamson guard didn't immediately show signs of pain, he later held on to his leg before subsequently being assisted back to the team dugout.

      The team has not issued a formal medical update on Lastimosa as of posting time.

      Nash Racela Adamson coach

