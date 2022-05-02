UP Maroons hold breath as CJ Cansino undergoes MRI on right knee

THE University of the Philippines community is holding its collective breath as Fighting Maroons star CJ Cansino undergoes an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) to determine the extent of the injury he suffered on Sunday night.

UP's prized recruit sparked the Maroons' strong start with his 11 points but slumped to the floor clutching his right knee late in the third quarter of the pulsating 84-83 victory that ended the Blue Eagles' record win streak at 39 games.

Cansino was later stretchered off the MOA Arena floor.

The Maroons camp has yet to issue an official medical bulletin, but insiders bared the sweet-shooting transferee from the University of Santo Tomas was able to leave the the arena without assistance after the game.

"Nakakalakad naman," said a team official while declining comment on reports that Cansino suffered a dislocated patella.

However, team officials' concern is understandable as Cansino undergoes an MRI on Monday.

Continue reading below ↓

Back in 2018, the 6-2 forward suffered an ACL injury on his left knee - ironically in a game against the UP Maroons - that put a premature end to his rookie season with the Growling Tigers.

This time, the issue is the right knee and team officials are hoping for the best as the second-seeded and twice-to-bear UP Maroons head to a Final Four date with No. 3 seed La Salle starting on Wednesday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Top seed and defending champion Ateneo and No. 4 Far Eastern University face off in the other semifinal.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.