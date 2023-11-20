Paul Lee finds worthy heir as UE's 'King Warrior' in young guard

THERE's a new 'King Warrior' in town.

Paul Lee, an esteemed University of the East basketball great, gave his stamp of approval to a worthy successor — Rey Remogat.

UAAP Season 86's third best scorer (16.5 ppg), who also averaged 7.9 assists and 6.4 rebounds in 34:31 minutes per game, caught the attention of Lee from the get-go.

"Actually, kahit kay Paul Lee nu’ng nakiki-join siya ng practice, sinasabi niya sa’kin and even to Noy na malapit na siya," said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

PHOTO: Rey Remogat (@reyremogat) | TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Next Paul Lee na siya ng university."

Remogat couldn't help but feel incredibly overwhelmed as his young and emerging name is now drawing comparions with the likes of an all-time elite guard in Lee.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Siyempre sobrang grateful and blessed ako. Kuya Paul Lee ‘yun, ‘di ba? Nakakatuwa na manggaling sa ganun ka-successful na tao. Sino ba naman ako para hindi mas mag-work hard para sundan ‘yung yapak na nagawa niya.

"Ako as a player, susundin ko lang siya kung anong experience or advice ‘yung ibibigay niya kasi napanggalingan niya na kung nasaan ako ngayon eh. Susundin ko lang ‘yung mga advice na ibibigay niya sa’kin," Remogat said.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph