UE hero Rey Remogat thankful for 'assistant coach' Paul Lee's advice

AFTER an impressive 80-70 opening-day win in UAAP Season 86 over the UST Growling Tigers, UE Red Warriors guard Rey Remogat and lead tactician Jack Santiago gave credit to the squad's lethal weapon in preparing for its new campaign.

Remogat shared how UE great Paul Lee has been of great help to the team in its offseason buildup.

"Dati kasi nung offseason, lagi siyang tumutulong sa training namin. Tapos sa weights, lagi siyang nakikisabay," Remogat bared.

"Kapag nagte-training kami, lagi niyang pine-preach na ‘dapat maging matured kayo. Kapag point guard, dapat matured sa court at alam mo kung kailan ka dapat i-iscore at kung kailan mo dapat ipapasa. Ayun ‘yung lagi kong natatandaan kay Coach Paul na sinabi niya sa’kin," he added.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Santiago attested to Lee's selfless service to his alma mater in the past few months.

"Paul Lee kasi has been helping the team. he’s been practicing with us, joining our practices. He’s just like an assistant coach na rin sa ’min kasi he gives advices din to our players, so thank you kay Paul Lee," Santiago said.

Lee was minted as the UAAP's Most Improved Player in Season 72 and was selected in the Mythical Five the year after.

Following the Lee-thal Weapon's footsteps is Remogat, who led UE to its first UAAP season-opening triumph since July 12, 2014 when it also hosted Season 77 with an 87-59 against UP.

"Sobrang sarap po sa feeling na makabalik ulit ng UAAP knowing na ‘yung last two games ko is medyo nakakabitin. Naipakita ko na hindi rin ako pang-huli at kaya ko rin mauna," Remogat said.

