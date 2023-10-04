Paul Lee always open to help out UE even without formal coaching role

FOR his beloved University of the East, Paul Lee has certainly been a lethal weapon on and off the court.

As UE coach Jack Santiago revealed Lee's assistance to the current crop of Red Warriors, the Magnolia Hotshots star shared that he does not have a formal post in the squad but is willing to help out even without imminent plans to enter coaching anytime soon.

"‘Yung pagmamahal ko sa school, nandun lang lagi eh. Kung saan ako pwede makatulong, why not ‘di ba? Off din naman sa PBA ngayon (pero) nakakapagpa-kondisyon din ako and at the same time, nakakatulong ako sa team," Lee said.

"Usually kapag off ako sa PBA, kahit nu’ng hindi pa si Coach Jack ‘yung head coach, bumabalik talaga ako para makasama ‘yung mga players, ‘yung coaching staff. Kung magtanong sila sa’kin, tumutulong tayo."

Coaching 'not yet' in Paul Lee's imminent plans

"Right now, wala pa sa isip ko ‘yun (na mag-coach). Nandun lang ako just to help at magpa-kondisyon din. Sa isang bagay, ‘di ko naman pinapasok kung hindi ako mag-ffull-time commit. But time will tell kung kailan ‘yung time na ‘yun," Lee confirmed.

"Just enjoying the life na nakakatulong ako. Siyempre, masarap din ‘yung feeling kapag sumasama ka sa mga bata ‘di ba?"

Over a decade since his memorable UE stint, Lee remains grateful to the team and school where he built the foundations of his esteemed basketball career.

"Sobrang importante kasi they allowed me to be me. Sila din ‘yung isang way kung bakit ako nasa PBA ngayon. Kung anuman ‘yung status ko ngayon, nakapag-aral tayo nang libre sa school, inalagaan naman nila tayo nu’ng time na nasa UE ako, grabe rin ‘yung suporta sa’kin," Lee shared.

"I just (want to) give back du’n sa school ko, sa alma mater ko."

The Red Warrior great was hailed as Season 72's Most Improved Player and was selected to the Mythical Five in Season 73.

