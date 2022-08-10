Paranada brothers relishing time together with UE Warriors

THERE'S really nothing quite like teaming up with your brother.

This according to Nikko and Kyle Paranada.

Nikko, who played two seasons for Adamson, felt homesick and returned to the US in 2018 thinking that he's done with Philippine basketball.

But opportunity soon knocked, and with a familiar face in coach Jack Santiago assuming the head coaching role for University of the East, he soon found himself returning to Manila.

"I ended up going back here and things just worked out," said Nikko.

He brought his younger brother Kyle with him to Recto.

Though things didn't play out they envisioned as the Red Warriors lost all of their 14 games in UAAP Season 84, the Paranadas did show their worth in their first season together.

Kyle scored 8.1 points on 27 percent shooting from deep, to go with 1.4 steals, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, but kuya Nikko was more proficient, making 32 percent of his long bombs for averages of 7.8 points, 2.7 boards, 1.7 dimes, and 1.1 steals.

It was a tough time for UE, to say the least, but all of those frustrations were softened as the Paranadas had each other's backs.

Getting a boost in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, the siblings, both 5 feet 10, hope to finally turn the corner for a success-deprived Red Warriors program.

UE has scored three wins in seven games.

"These wins mean a lot for us. I think it's a start of the winning culture that we're trying to build," said Nikko. "It feels good to get wins. From here on out, we just want to keep the winning culture going."

Kyle added, "We're still far from where we want to be but we're very happy about these wins."

Nikko is set for his final playing year and Kyle is entering his sophomore season.

"It's good to have him by my side," said Kyle of his kuya. "I'm not from here, so to have him by my side, he's just showing me the way on how to survive here and adapt here."

Nikko, for his part, is just grateful.

"This is special to me. I didn't think this would happen," he said. "This is really a good experience and I'll look back on it for years to come."

