St. Clare holds off UST to set up semis showdown vs La Salle

ADALEM Construction-St. Clare made sure there won't be any hitches this time, escaping another game challenge from Builders Warehouse-UST, 90-87, to earn the last seat in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Saints, who came into the playoffs as the No. 3 seed, used a stellar fourth quarter assault led by Johnsherick Estrada, Joshua Fontanilla, and John Rojas before holding on to the win late to arrange a Final Four date against No. 2 EcoOil-La Salle on Friday.

"Hats off to UST. I know they will play hard and they know how to win already. Kami naman, yung veterans namin with Joshua, Rojas, we just told them that we have to perform this time," said St. Clare coach Jinino Manansala.

Estrada poured 20 points, five rebounds, and thee assists, while Jolo Sumagaysay came off the bench and poured 14 points on 3-of-7 shooting from deep.

Fontanilla added 12 points, seven boards, and seven dimes, Rojas got 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals, and Gab Gamboa got 12 points, six assists, and two boards.

St. Clare used a strong 13-0 jolt in the fourth quarter to take the 74-63 lead with 6:34 remaining, but still saw UST roar back and get to within three after a Kean Baclaan bucket wih 15.6 seconds left.

The Growling Tigers forced a five-second inbound violation in the ensuing possession to give themselves one last shot, but the Saints defense forced Baclaan to heave the desperation three from near half-court.

Nic Cabanero led No. 6 UST with 19 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two assists, as Baclaan got 17 points, five dimes, four boards, and three steals in the loss.

The scores:

Adalem-St. Clare 90 - Estrada 20, Sumagaysay 14, Fontanilla 12, Gamboa 12, Rojas 12, Ndong 10, Lopez 6, Sablan 4, Estacio 0.

Builders Warehouse-UST 87 - Cabanero 19, Baclaan 17, Concepcion 15, M. Pangilinan 13, Santos 12, Mantua 5, Manalang 4, Manaytay 2, Crisostomo 0, Herrera 0.

Quarterscores: 24-14; 37-35; 59-57; 90-87.

