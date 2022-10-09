Olsen Racela unfazed as FEU off to worst start in 16 years

FAR Eastern University coach Olsen Racela remains defiant as the Tamaraws slumped to its worst start in 16 years.

To him, the Tamaraws are inching closer to earning their breakthrough win and the 0-3 start should motivate the team. Racela said he feels what his team needs is plain and simple "luck and consistency."

See Carl Tamayo delivers at crunch time as UP holds off FEU

"Konting swerte pa and as long as we stay consistent with those games," he said on the heels of FEU's sorry 73-67 loss to University of the Philippines on Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament. "The harder you work, the luckier you get. Eventually we'll get lucky."

Against the Fighting Maroons, the Tamaraws unleashed a 32-point second quarter to overcome a lethargic 20-6 start, only to falter late and be held to just seven points in the payoff period.

"I'm so proud with the way we fought today pero kulang pa rin eh," he rued. "But if we keep fighting this way, playing this way, for sure darating din ang panalo."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"We went toe-to-toe against a finalist last year at dapat ganoon kami every game. If we do that, we'll give ourselves a chance. If we be consistent on what we want, the wins will eventually come."

Watch Now

Carl Tamayo and the Maroons go 3-0 as the FEU Tamaraws go 0-3. PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ximone Sandagon was also a pleasant surprise for FEU with the hardworking forward dropping 20 points and seven rebounds, spurring a scrappy Tamaraws team which hauled down 22 offensive rebounds against a taller Fighting Maroons side.

To Racela, it's emblematic of the "Be Brave spirit ng FEU."

"Ang lalaki nila from point guard position to singko, mismatch sa height. But yun ang fight ng players. For a team like the mighty UP Fighting Maroons, pag binigyan mo ng pagkakataon yan, mahirap talunin yan. I'm so proud with the way we fought. Makikita niyo naman sa stats kung anong klaseng game ang pinakita nila lalo na si Ximone."

With no other recourse but to recalibrate, FEU must only do one thing as per Racela: "Laban lang kami."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.