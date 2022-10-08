Carl Tamayo delivers at crunch time as UP holds off FEU

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines once again evaded a game challenge, this time from Far Eastern University to hack out a 73-67 victory Saturday in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Carl Tamayo came alive for the Fighting Maroons in the last three minutes of the game, giving it a 70-65 lead, before Terrence Fortea put the finishing touches in this third straight nailbiting win. He also collected six rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Tamayo poured eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including the split with 16.4 ticks left to help UP swat this FEU uprising.

Fortea also caught fire for his perfect 5-of-5 clip from deep for a career-high 17 points.

Malick Diouf also held his own down low with 11 points and 11 boards, as Zavier Lucero got 10 points, four rebounds, and four steals.

Tamayo alone outscored FEU in the payoff period as the Fighting Maroons held the Tamaraws to just seven in the final 10 minutes.

Ximone Sandagon played the game of his life with 20 points and seven rebounds, but his efforts weren't enough to stop FEU from incurring its third straight defeat, its worst start since 2006.

The Tamaraws, however, showed a lot of fight, craling back from a 20-6 early deficit and uncorking 32 second quarter points before the Fighting Maroons just snagged the win back.

L-Jay Gonzales had 11 points, six boards, and three assists, while Patrick Sleat had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.

FEU's anemic 5-of-27 shooting from deep wasted an impressive 22 offensive rebound night as a collective as they missed three crucial treys in one possession within the final two minutes.

The Scores:

UP 73 -- Fortea 17, Tamayo 16, Diouf 11, Lucero 10, Alarcon 8, Abadiano 7, Eusebio 2, Calimag 1, Torculas 1, Spencer 0, Ramos 0, Lina 0.

FEU 67 -- Sandagon 20, Sleat 11, Gonzales 11, Anonuevo 9, Bautista 7, Torres 5, Alforque 2, Celzo 2, Tempra 0, Tchuente 0, Guibao 0.

Quarters: 10-23, 41-42, 57-60, 73-67.

