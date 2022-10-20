Olsen hoping win against UST will serve as turning point for Tamaraws

COACH Olsen Racela is hoping Far Eastern University’s win over University of Sto. Tomas would provide enough lift for the Tamaraws as they try to catch up with the league leaders in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament.

Racela said the losing streak had been hard on the players and he was just glad the Tamaraws were able to avoid another loss as they took on the equally-struggling Tigers on Wednesday.

See FEU Tamaraws put end to misery by beating fellow struggler UST

"Everyone really showed up and played. In the past games namin, bilang so ngayon, it's really a collective effort from the team and medyo iba rin ang epekto ng losing streak e,"

"Nakababa ng morale e. Still I'm proud of this team dahil talagang they never gave up. Hopefully, it helps us, especially with our morale and confidence. Iba rin makuha ang unang panalo namin e," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It wasa big win, especially with the Tamaraws set to face league co-leader National University next.

Racela lauded the Tamaraws for their effort, with players were actively hunting their matchups on defense, relentless in doubling the ball handler and forcing UST to shoot a pitiful 26.4 percent from the field.

Watch Now

On the other hand, FEU attacked the basket, going 20-of-34 inside the arc.

Bryan Sajonia, who scored a career-high 23 points, said Racela kept their head high despite stumbing to their worst start in the Final Four era.

"Ang sinabi lang naman ni coach Olsen sa amin noong nasa dugout kami is maging confident kami. Lahat ng tira namin and magtiwala sa isa't isa," remarked Sajonia.

"Huwag kami magkanya-kanya like last game na ginagawa namin. Dahil sa losing streak namin, kailangan naming mas maging buo as a team talaga." Philip Matel

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.