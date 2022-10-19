FEU Tamaraws put end to misery by beating fellow struggler UST

FAR Eastern University finally put an end to its misery, claiming its first victory in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at University of Santo Tomas' expense, 75-60, Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Bryan Sajonia poured 23 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting from inside the arc to lead the Tamaraws, who put an end to worst start for the school in the Final Four era that saw them drop their first five assignments.

PHOTO: UAAP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Xyrus Torres also shot 5-of-11 from deep for his 17 points and three rebounds. His three-pointer gave FEU its biggest lead at 17 points, 75-58, in the last 49.4 seconds.



Watch Now

The Tamaraws were buoyed by their sizzling 9-of-30 clip from beyond the arc.



L-Jay Gonzales produced 17 points, five boards, and four assists, as Ximone Sandagon and Chiolo Anonuevo combined for 26 rebounds for FEU, which won the battle off the boards, 52 to 43.



"I'd like to thank the whole FEU community. Ngayon ko lang nakita na grabe yung crowd up until the bleachers. Grabe yung suporta nila," said FEU coach Olsen Racela.

"From a 0-5 start, ganoon pa rin ang suporta nila. We're actually happy that andito sila at sa suporta nila. We're playing for all of them, it's nice to get our first win."



MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The result pulled the two teams even with their identical 1-5 card.



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Nic Cabanero contributed 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in the Tigers' fifth straight defeat.



The scores:



FEU 75 - Sajonia 23, Torres 17, Gonzales 17, Sandagon 6, Anonuevo 5, Alforque 3, Tempra 2, Bagunu 2, Sleat 0, Celzo 0, Tchuente 0, Bautista 0, Guibao 0.



UST 60 - Cabanero 20, Lazarte 8, Manaytay 7, Mantua 7, Pangilinan 6, Calimag 5, HErrera 3, Garing 2, Manalang 2, Duremdes 0, Laure 0.



Quarters: 19-14, 40-33, 55-42, 75-60.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.