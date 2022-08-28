NU's Omar John focuses on team over UAAP import matchups

OMAR John understands that being the foreign student-athlete for National University, he will have his hands full against his counterparts come UAAP Season 85.

It's a tall task for the Senegalese banger as he braces for the likes of reigning MVP Ange Kouame of Ateneo and University of the Philippines banger Malick Diouf, as well as La Salle's Bright Nwankwo, Adamson's Lenda Douanga, and Far Eastern University's Patrick Tchuente.

Yet he also knows that games aren't won by individuals but rather, by teams as he keeps his faith on how good the Bulldogs can be in this upcoming campaign.

"I’m not here to face Kouame, Diouf, or Tchuente. I’m here to face against Ateneo, La Salle and UP," he said. "We play as a team not as individuals. Even the coaches keep on telling me that: I don't play against the other imports here. I play against the team."

John was quick to showcase his skills, helping NU cop the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup crown as he posted 12 points and eight rebounds in the clincher where it took down FEU, 56-46, on Saturday.

It's a glimpse of what the 6-foot-10 slotman can do after putting up averages of 7.6 points on 68 percent field goal shooting, on top of 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Coach Jeff Napa, too, is willing to be patient when it comes to John's development as he sees the competitive fire in the eyes of the 19-year-old.

"He's still new sa Philippine basketball so he's still adjusting and learning," he said.

"Omar is a very nice person. He always bullies me, pero he’s a nice guy and a good player and always listens to what the coaches tell him. That’s the good thing with him cause he always accepts the negative, the mistakes, and he keeps on correcting himself naman."

As fiery as Napa and John's exchanges are from the practices to the games, what the coach likes about his player is his advanced understanding of the dynamics that has been built in NU.

"They know na everybody is given fair treatment here. Walang rookies, walang veterans. If you're wrong, you have to accept my tongue lashing," he said.

John, for his part, pointed out that it's just his competitive nature coming out every single time.

"When I'm on the court, I’m like a lion. I don't want to lose," he said. "That's why I'm so happy because this is my first official tournament. I played in Filoil and we went unbeaten."

"I'm happy that I gained much confidence coming to the UAAP, but I know that the UAAP is different. I know what I should work on and I will work on it," he said. With reports from Sofia Rodelas

