NATIONAL University coach Jeff Napa isn't ready to brand his crew as legitimate contenders even after stamping their class in the preseason tournaments.

"Hindi ko masasabing contenders kami. Still, andyan ang defending champion UP, Ateneo, at La Salle," he said on Saturday after the Bulldogs' 56-46 win over Far Eastern University.

The Bulldogs have been on a tear in the leadup to the UAAP Season 85, capturing the crown in both the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Preseason Tournament and in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, where they completed an 11-game romp behind the lead of John Lloyd Clemente.

Young stars like Steve Nash Enriquez, LA Casinillo, and Senegalese center Omar John have also emerged as vital cogs for NU in these stints.

But Napa downplayed these achievements and noted that as far as he's concerned, the Bulldogs haven't really achieved anything yet.

"There's no need to celebrate. It's just an ordinary game," he scoffed. "Ang main target namin is one month na lang. We entered this tournament in preparation for the UAAP talaga."

What brings joy for Napa, though, were the learnings that his young crew gained through these experiences which he hopes will make NU stronger come the season proper.

"Big bonus for us and big confidence boost for us na nakuha yung Filoil. At least, yung learning process ng mga bata ang na-gain namin. As coaches, we're happy kasi yung development at maturity nila nandoon," he said.

Yet he's not satisfied, saying that as far as he's concerned, they're just "30-percent" of the way to what he envisions his unit will be come the UAAP, saying, "Di pa ako ganoon kakuntento sa hinahanap kong performance."

"Naging player din ako so alam ko yung kakayanan ng mga batang ito and as coaches, yun ang pini-preach namin, na ilabas yung ability talaga nila, yung talent nila through our system. Kailangang mag-buy in ng mga players sa pinapagawa sa kanila kasi di nila kakayanin na mag-isa yan. Kailangan 16-man strong o 20-man strong kasi kakailanganin pa rin nila ng guidance dahil they're too young sa battle na ito."

"Ang dami pa ring negative, so yung corrections pa rin ang ginagawa namin. Good thing lang na willing kami to accept yung mga mistakes na yun and we're willing to correct yung mga mistakes na yun. Kailangang magtrabaho pa rin."

More than anything, Napa is hopeful to put NU through the ringer as he envisions a more well-prepared crew once the UAAP starts.

"Coming into our season, they're more prepared na alam nila yung papasukin naming giyera," he said. "Hopefully, di kami maging banderang kapos."

