NU Bulldogs bolster frontline with Kurt Perciano, Drex Delos Reyes

SIZE is paramount for the NU Bulldogs with the addition of former Bullpups 6-foot-7 Kurt Perciano and 6-foot-8 Drex Delos Reyes to its UAAP Season 86 squad.

NU head coach Jeff Napa embraces the prospect of having two frontliners from the school's high school team to Senegalese import center Omar John.

"Excited kaming may lalong makakatulong kay Omar, lalo na, palaki nang palaki ang mga player sa UAAP," said Napa. "We thank them both na pinili pa rin nila ang NU."

With the help of former player-turned-assistant coach Danny Ildefonso, Napa is confident of the pair's growth and development under the Bulldogs' basketball program.

"Si Coach Danny [Ildefonso] ang bahala sa kanila. Tiwalang-tiwala naman ako sa kanya na maturuan sila at sa kanila na matuto sa kanya," said Napa.

Perciano played 13 games in Nazareth School-NU's finals run in UAAP Season 85, averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Delos Reyes, meanwhile, will get his first taste of the big leagues when the big men duo dons the blue-and-gold in Season 86.

Joining Perciano and Delos Reyes in the NU squad are top high school standouts Reinhard Jumamoy, RJ Colonia, and Pervy Timbang.