UST new guy Nic Cabanero gets win against former team San Beda

NIC Cabanero wasn't shy in admitting that he badly wanted to win against San Beda.

Facing his high school alma mater and former peers on Monday, the 18-year-old forward was audacious enough that he demanded the ball when it mattered the most for University of Santo Tomas.

"Gusto ko talagang manalo against this team kasi this is my former team when I was in high school," said the former Red Cub.

Cabanero demanded the ball late in regulation, but his trey at the buzzer rimmed out as the game went to extra time.

Even when the game went to double overtime, the desire to win persisted for the 6-foot-2 hardworker.

Fortune favored the brave as Cabanero scored five of his 26 points in the second overtime, but more importantly swiped the ball from James Kwekuteye to secure the game-sealing steal that led to an easy Sherwin Concepcion layup for a 96-91 Tigers win.

Continue reading below ↓

It's a statement game for Cabanero who shot 3 for 6 from deep, while making seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists against the Red Lions in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"Sobrang blessed lang ako. Sobrang saya kasi naipapakita ko sa dating teammates ko na karapat-dapat ako sa UST," he said.

Watch Now

Even the coaches were surprised.

"Actually wala akong tiwala sa kanya, pero nung sinabi niya sa akin na, 'Coach, ako ang huling titira.' Yung kumpyansa niya nandoon talaga at lumabas na lang," said UST assistant coach Ronald Magtulis .

Offense, though, is just a part of it as Cabanero knows that defense will be the Growling Tigers' calling card under head coach Bal David.

"Defense lang ang focus namin at mina-maximize ko lang yung defense namin kasi yung offense, magfa-follow na lang," he said. "Defensive concepts yung iniisip nila coach. Yun ang sinasabi nila coach Bal, na dapat kaming lahat defense first."

Continue reading below ↓

Magtulis also reiterated that as physical as David wants UST to be, the Growling Tigers don't play dirty.

"We play physical pero hindi dirty. Di mo sasaktan yung ibang players kasi baka masira ang future nila," he said. "Parang Ginebra lang yan." With reports from Ian Dominic Carballo

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.