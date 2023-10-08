Nash Racela turns emotional as he talks about Falcons' motivation

IN an emotional post-game presser after an overtime win over Ateneo, Adamson coach Nash Racela revealed personal motivations of somce of his players that go beyond winning basketball games.

Racela's message was prompted by an emotional Ced Manzano, who revealed that his recent string of stellar performances draws inspiration from his loved ones — including his ailing father.

"Ginagawa ko lang naman ‘yung sistema ni Coach (Nash Racela), kung ano i-uutos sa’kin. Hangga’t kaya ko pa, i-pupush ko talaga ‘yung sarili ko, kahit sagad na sagad na ko, basta kaya pa," the Adamson rookie shared.

"Father ko at girlfriend ko ang nag-momotivate sa’kin. ’Yung father ko may sakit kaya ginagawa ko lahat ng ‘to para sa kanya. Sana makuha pa namin ‘yung mga panalo every game," a teary-eyed Manzano said.

In his first three games, the rookie center averaged 12 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Soaring for their families

As Manzano's emotions started to pour in the presser, Racela chimed in with a strong, eye-opening statement.

"You have to understand that the players we have in the program, a lot of them ay ang motivation nila is really family because a lot of them support their families," Racela said.

"Some people, their motivation is money. ‘Di ba after the game, they know that they’ll get something big. Ganun ‘yun eh, ‘di ba? They go to schools because they know they’re gonna get something big. But not these kids," he added.

Racela also underscored the simplicity and humble ways of his players.

"Sa kanila na ngayon nga nanalo, ano meron kami? Pagkain. 'Gusto niyo kain tayo pansit?' Ganun lang kami eh, ‘di ba? Kaya you see them na very emotional because his (Ced Manzano) motivation is his family," Racela revealed.

"‘Yung father niya is sick. And not just Ced but a lot of players din on our team. That’s why I’m happy as their coach when they get rewarded."

