    UAAP-MENS

    Nash Racela set for college coaching return as Adamson makes it official

    by randolph b. leongson
    A day ago
    nash racela
    Nash Racela is set for his college coaching return.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    ADAMSON has officially named Nash Racela as its new head coach for the upcoming UAAP Season 84 wars.

    Nash Racela as Adamson coach

    The school formally made the announcement on Wednesday, ending weeks of speculation as the former Blackwater mentor gets a fresh start back in the collegiate scene.

    "His excellent track record in the collegiate and professional ranks were, indeed, considered. However, the main telling point is that his fatherly and gentle demeanor and coaching style fits the direction that we want for our men's basketball program," wrote the school in the release signed by Office of Athletic Development director Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM.

    Spin.ph first reported the news back in October.

    Racela won't be coming alone as he brings his former Bossing deputies Rommel Adducul, Ryan Betia, Gilbert Lao, and Benjie Sipin as assistants in the Soaring Falcons lair.

    Nash Racela

    Also named as part of the staff are Baby Falcons mentor and interim coach Mike Fermin, as well as Ed Lorenz dela Torre.

      Racela is coming to an Adamson team which missed the Final Four in UAAP Season 82, where it ended with a 4-10 record.

      The Soaring Falcons, however, are in a state of transition with young guns Jerom Lastimosa, Joem Sabandal, and AP Manlapaz leading the charge.

