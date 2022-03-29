CJ Cansino insists no animosity toward former UST teammates, coaches

FOR CJ Cansino, everything that happened between him and University of Santo Tomas is all water under the bridge.

University of the Philippines' transferee from Espana said he doesn't feel any animosity toward his alma mater, almost two years since the infamous Sorsogon bubble that led to his move to Diliman.

"Actually, wala namang emotions na akong nafi-feel. Nag-move on na ako at mas naka-focus na ako sa UP," he said.

Cansino, who won the UAAP Juniors MVP as a member of the Tiger Cubs and spent two seasons with the Growling Tigers, faced his former team for the first time in the UP Maroons' 98-82 romp.

The 6-foot-2 guard didn't need to do much in the win. He ended up with seven points, five rebounds, and one steal in 20 minutes of play in whag he said felt like any other game, contrary to what fans felt.

"Wala na yun, wala nang emotions at naglalaro na ako sa UP," he said.

We're still friends

Cansino also clarified that despite the fallout of the controversy, he's on speaking terms with his former teammates including those who stayed on at UST.

"Oo naman, [nag-usap kami before the game]," he said. "Lagi kaming nagtatawagan kung kumusta na. Nakakausap ko rin yung coaches, nagkakakumustahan kami lagi. Talagang nag-move on na talaga kami."

In the eyes of Cansino, whatever happened back in 2020 is already old news.

"Alam namin ang nangyari. Ok naman kaming lahat," he said.

