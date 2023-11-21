Mark Nonoy spared ban after UAAP reclassifies his unsportsmanlike foul

LA Salle's Mark Nonoy received his second unsportsmanlike foul in their 72-69 win over Ateneo to end the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball elimination round.

But thanks to the UAAP's reclassification of the La Salle guard's infraction, Nonoy will not receive a one-game suspension.

Here's why.

In a league statement on Tuesday afternoon, the UAAP said it reclassified Nonoy's hit on Ian Espinosa at the 7:36-mark of the second quarter as a 'Level 3 unsportsmanlike foul.'

According to Fiba rules, such classification refers to "unnecessary contact caused by the defensive player to stop the progress of the offensive team in transition, applicable until the offensive player begins the act of shooting."

"The play in focus unfolded as offensive player Ian Espinosa initiated his layup, only to encounter Nonoy's contact that abruptly halted the transition/fast break.

"In adherence to the guidelines set by the UAAP Basketball Commissioner’s Office, aimed at excluding all Category 3 (stopping a fastbreak) and Category 4 (clear path) Unsportsmanlike Fouls from accumulation, Nonoy's second infraction has undergone a downgrade/reclassification," the UAAP explained.

Nonoy committed his first unsportsmanlike foul back in November 5 in La Salle's 88-79 win over University of the Philippines.

Why Nonoy won't be suspended, while Momowei was

One might be intrigued as to why two players with two unsportsmanlike fouls this season had contrasting fates.

While Nonoy avoided a one-game ban, University of the East's Precious Momowei had to be sidelined in the Warriors' must-win battle with Ateneo.

But as explained by acting UAAP basketball commissioner Atty. Mariana Lopa, the letter of the law offers a concrete justification on how both cases differ.

Under Fiba rules, there are four categories of unsportsmanlike fouls:

Category 1: Not a legitimate attempt to go for the ball

Not a legitimate attempt to go for the ball Category 2: Legitimate attempt to go for the ball but with excessive hard contact

Legitimate attempt to go for the ball but with excessive hard contact Category 3: Stopping a fastbreak

Stopping a fastbreak Category 4: Clear path

"Under the Fiba rules, there are four categories on unsportsmanlike fouls right? Clear path is stopping a fast break one and number one is not a legitimate attempt to go for the ball.

"Number two is a legitimate attempt to go for the ball but with excessive hard contact. That's where Momowei's unsportsmanlike foul was categorized," said Lopa.

"In this case, when we reviewed the specific play, our minds didn't change essentially that it was an unsportsmanlike foul with excessive heard contact that resulted in a blow to the face of Kevin Quiambao," she added.

In essence, Momowei's infraction fell under Category 2, as cited by Lopa, while Nonoy's infraction was reclassified under Category 3.

And as per the guidelines of the UAAP Basketball Commissioner's Office, unsportsmanlike fouls under Categories 3 and 4 will not be accumulated throughout the season.

Hence, the UE big man received the one-game ban since unsportsmanlike fouls under Categories 1 and 2 are cumulative.

Such ruling also keeps Nonoy eligible for twice-to-beat La Salle's Final Four opener against National University on Saturday.

