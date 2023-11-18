Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    La Salle leaves rival Ateneo's Final Four hopes hanging in the balance

    Vengeful Green Archers gain inside track on twice-to-beat spot
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    evan nelle la salle vs ateneo
    PHOTO: UAAP

    PAYBACK complete.

    La Salle blasted past arch-rival Ateneo, 72-69, to boost its bid for a twice-to-beat incentive in front of a 14,900-strong crowd in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

    Kevin Quiambao waxed hot for the Archers with 14 points, nine rebounds, and six assists en route to the season’s longest win streak by any team at eight in a row.

    Semis-bound La Salle (11-3) now awaits the result of tomorrow’s finale match between UP (11-2) and NU (10-3) which will shape the course of this year’s Final Four.

    A UP win hands La Salle the No. 2 seed. However, an NU win by 19 points or more over UP drops La Salle to No. 3.

    However, should NU win by a mammoth 39-point margin over UP, there will be a playoff for the No. 2 seed between La Salle and UP.

