LSGH trio Luis Pablo, Seven Gagate, Joshus Coronel commit to UP Maroons

LA SALLE Greenhills' elite scoring trio is headed to Diliman.

Newly crowned NCAA Season 98 juniors MVP Luis Pablo, alongside Most Improved Player awardee Seven Gagate and Joshua Coronel, are moving to Diliman to play for the UP Fighting Maroons.

A day after missing out on the NCAA juniors crown after the Letran Squires swept the best-of-three finals, the Greenies troika bared the next chapter of their budding college careers in the UAAP.

Team sponsors and alumni group Nowhere To Go But UP confirmed the commitment of the LSGH players on its Facebook page, with photos of the former Greenies donning maroon for the first time.

"Their accomplishments on the court are well documented, but what has really impressed us is their character and maturity," UP MBT director for operations Bo Perasol said.

"We feel extremely blessed to have Luis, Josh, and Seven on our team."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

UP Goldwin Monteverde cited the three's "potential to contribute to the team's efforts to remain competitive next season."

"It all boils down to hard work. If all of our rookies take their cue from the veterans and work hard, our team will do well," Monteverde said.

With Lebron Lopez' UAAP eligibility still hanging in the balance, the Season 84 champs begin their revenge tour by filling the void left by Japan-bound star Carl Tamayo.