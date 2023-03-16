Greenies big man Luis Pablo earns NCAA juniors MVP award

LA SALLE Greenhills' Luis Pablo has been crowned MVP of the NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball tournament.

Pablo had a 52.00 player average value (PAV) and was joined in the Mythical Selection by Lyceum's Matthew Rubico (55.56) who also copped Rookie of the Year honors.

With Lyceum placing eighth in the eliminations, Rubico was ineligible for the MVP award even despite garnering a higher PAV than Pablo, who led LSGH to its first finals appearance since Season 94.

Also in the mythical selection were Perpetual's Amiel Acido (51.78), LSGH big man and most improved player Seven Gagate (50.78), while Letran's Andy Gemao and San Beda's Chris Hubilla tied for fifth (49.78).

Meanwhile, Letran's George Diamante and JRU's Paul Enal shared Defensive Player of the Year honors with 14.89 statistical points each.

They were joined by Pablo, Gagatye, Acido and Arellano's Ivan Panapanaan in the all-defensive team.

Despite bowing out of the Final Four to eventual finalists LSGH, the San Beda Red Cubs will not leave the season empty-handed as they receive the league's sportsmanship award.