Long break helping injured FEU leader L-Jay Gonzales heal faster

FAR Eastern University coach Olsen Racela is looking ahead at the upcoming two-week Fiba break as he hopes for the speedy recovery of lead guard L-Jay Gonzales.

Olsen on L-Jay Gonzales

"Very helpful," said the outspoken mentor. "Imagine mo, twice a week ang games eh. So ngayon na may break na ganyan, it's gonna help us and of course, L-Jay. We need to give him time to heal."

Gonzales missed the Tamaraws' 71-60 defeat to National University on Saturday due to a strained plantar fascia on his right foot which he got from their last game against La Salle.

Racela said that the fourth-year guard has had difficulty putting weight on his foot, but can take solace knowing that it's not really that serious of an injury.

"Di niya maapak ngayon eh. Ewan ko kung nakita niyo siya sa labas, but wala naman tear daw. That's what I heard from the MRI result," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gonzales is averaging 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 2.2 steals this UAAP Season 85 as he has served as one of the leaders for this rebuilding FEU squad.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Knowing how important Gonzales' value is for the Tamaraws, Racela is keeping his fingers crossed that his star will be given the clearance in time for the team's next game against University of the Philippines on Nov. 17.

Watch Now

"We hope to have him back sa next game namin," he said. "I don't know how healthy he will be sa next game namin, but katulad today, handa nalang sila kung nandyan man si L-Jay o wala. But we're hoping to have him back sa next game."