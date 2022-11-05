Yu the man as NU climbs out of 19-point hole to end FEU streak

PATRICK Yu sparked National University's unbelievable turnaround as it stunned Far Eastern University, 71-60, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The steady guard scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth period and dished out the game-clinching assist to a John Lloyd Clemente three to give the Bulldogs a 69-60 lead with 36.9 seconds left to roar back from a 19-point second quarter deficit.

Yu ended up with 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting beyond the arc, six assists, and three rebounds as his trey at the 2:17 mark gave NU the 66-58 lead en route to claiming back-to-back wins and stay at second place at 7-3.

Coach Jeff Napa also got considerable boost from his Kapampangan wards.

Jolo Manansala chipped in 12 points, six boards, and two assists, Clemente got 11 points and four rebounds, and Jake Figueroa nabbed a double-double of 10 points, 13 boards, and two assists.

The Bulldogs woke up midway through the third period and held the Tamaraws scoreless until the 5:57 mark of the final canto to flip the game from a 52-37 deficit to seize the 57-52 lead and rode that wave of momentum to the finish.

"We're lucky enough to come back from down 19 points. At least hind bumitaw 'yung mga bata ng second half. Tinrabaho nila unti-unti," said Napa. "At least nakabalik kami, nakuha namin ang momentum. We did it our way."

NU's victory more than made up for its paltry showing in its first round duel against FEU where it suffered a low-scoring 47-44 defeat.

It also ended the Tamaraws' four-game win streak as they slumped to a 4-6 record.

This FEU loss wasted Bryan Sajonia's 27-point night after he shot four threes along with four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The Scores:

NU 71 -- Yu 15, Manansala 12, Clemente 11, Figueroa 10, Baclaan 7, Palacielo 6, John 2, Malonzo 2, Minerva 2, Padrones 2, Tibayan 2, Enriquez 0, Galinato 0, Mahinay 0.

FEU 60 -- Sajonia 27, Torres 10, Sleat 9, Tchuente 8, Tempra 5, Sandagon 1, Alforque 0, Anonuevo 0, Bautista 0, Bagunu 0, Celzo 0.

Quarters: 15-20, 26-38, 48-52, 71-60.

